On August 11, 2021, Leigh Murphy, loving wife of Dan Murphy, passed away peacefully after battling multiple health issues.
Leigh was born in Winters, Texas, on June 24, 1942, to Abe and Maye Lacy and was the youngest of six.
She is preceded in death by her parents A.O. and Maye Lacy; her brothers Richard (RL) Lacy and Harold (Dugan) Lacy; and her sister Dorothy Salvato.
She is survived by her husband Dan Murphy; son Mark (Cindy) Largent; daughter Mindi (Mark) Wing; grandchildren Kali, Kenzi, and Kyli Wing and Christopher and Brittany Largent; sisters Lynn Holbrooks and Janie Wade; and a host of cherished family and friends.
From humble beginnings, she worked hard to give so much to others. Seen by many as a force of nature, she was courageous, fearless, stubborn, and passionate.
Although we thought we had a little more time with her, her family is grateful she is no longer suffering. Special thanks go to Hope Hospice New Braunfels for the exceptional care that they provided, especially the love and support from Anjanette and Myra.
A graveside memorial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Wimberley on Saturday, August 28 at 11 a.m., the same church where she and Dan said their vows 43 years ago on December 10, 1977.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to leave a message for the family on their online register book, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.
