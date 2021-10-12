Jo-An Seidel Jentsch was born on February 20, 1971 to Dorothy Tupa Seidel. She married Darrell Jentsch on July 20, 1996. Jo-An loved life, her family, and her friends. Of her jobs she had during her career, her favorite was substitute teacher because she had more time with her children. She loved laughing and joking around. Jo-An and her family loved Schlitterbahn and going to the coast. She loved taking pictures and sharing them on Facebook. Jo-An’s crowning achievement is her children Dylan and Haylee. Her pride in them was unsurpassed. Jo-An and Darrell made everything they did a family affair.
Jo-An is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Melvin Jentsch; her grandparents, Sybil and Charles Tupa; Eleanor and Emil Seidel and Oma Rust. She is survived by her husband, Darrell; children, Dylan and Haylee; mother, Dorothy Seidel; brother, Kenneth Roy and Cindy Seidel; mother-in-law, Connie Jentsch; brother-in-law, Derrick Jentsch; step mother-in-law, Daisy Jentsch; uncle, Virgil and Sherri Seidel; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jo-An will be missed. We love you!
Visitation at Lux Funeral Home, 1254 N. Business IH 35, New Braunfels on Wednesday, October 13th, from 11 AM to 1 PM.
Commented