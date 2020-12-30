Virginia Lowe Buckingham passed away peacefully on December 22, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Mrs. Buckingham was born in Waterloo, Iowa on January 10, 1925. She was the daughter of James Oliver Lowe and Muriel Bishop Lowe. Virginia graduated from West High School in Waterloo in 1943 and married James D. Buckingham on June 22, 1945. The couple was married for 65 years.
Virginia and Jim relocated to San Antonio, Texas in 1956 as a result of a job transfer for Jim. In 1964, Virginia became Secretary to the Principal of Alamo Heights High School and later to the Superintendent of AHISD in San Antonio. She was employed there until 1972 when she and Jim moved to New Braunfels. She then worked as Secretary to the Principal of Seele Elementary for over 20 years.
While petite in stature, Virginia was amazingly strong in nature. She was well respected for her perseverance, setting high standards for herself and others, and her love and care of family. She was a talented musician, playing the piano by ear from a very early age. In addition to her love of music, Virginia enjoyed baking, needlework, painting and working crossword puzzles After retiring from Seele Elementary, she volunteered at various organizations including Hope Hospice Thrift Store.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Linda Taylor, two grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Commented