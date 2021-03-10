Funeral arrangements are set for Sylvia Erben, age 89, who passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021.  Visitation will be Monday, March 15, 2021 from 5-8:00 pm; with Rosary at 6:30 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home.  Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:00 am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.  Entombment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum.   