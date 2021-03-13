Janet M Jackson was born April 6, 1957 in Pennsylvania and passed away on March 1, 2021 in Spring Branch, Texas after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Janet married the love of her life, Donald Jackson on July 22, 1978. They spent many happy years in Denver, Colorado, retiring to Texas in 2017. She was a loving wife, sister, and aunt and was beloved by all who knew her. • Janet is survived by her husband of 42 years, Donald Jackson and her two beloved dogs QP and Big Mac. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law John and Lee Rippel of Austin, brother George Rippel of Sugarland, sister and brother-in-law Judy and Terry Bender of Beach City, sister Patti Rippel of Houston, sister-in-law and husband Linda and Bob Hoskins of the Woodlands, and extended family and friends. • There will be a private family gathering at a later date. For those who wish to honor her memory, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate, or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Arrangements are under the care of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, New Braunfels, Texas,
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- I-35 construction will keep traffic in New Braunfels on frontage road longer
- Mask change by Comal ISD blindsides parents, teachers
- Canyon Lake man charged in U.S. Capitol riot
- Texans don’t have to prove they’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are jumping the line. Here’s why.
- Comal County will reopen COVID-19 vaccine list Monday
- Comal County to vary COVID-19 protocols
- Comal ISD lets students, teachers ditch masks
- Comal County reopens COVID-19 vaccination standby list
- Andrew Flores Castilleja
- Sunnye Lynn Hubble
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented