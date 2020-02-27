Sammie Devillier

Sammie Bishop Devillier, 81, of New Braunfels, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born October 31, 1938 in New Braunfels to Dailey and Evilee (Goodwin) Bishop.
She is survived by her sons, Brit Devillier and wife Shelly of Keller, Texas, Guy Devillier and husband David Hoefer of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Taylor Greenhouse and Madie Devillier; great grandchild, T.J. Greenhouse; brother, Donald Bishop and wife Esther; sister, Carol Galloway and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ms. Devillier retired as a human resource specialist and moved from DeRidder, Louisiana back to New Braunfels in 1998. Ms. Devillier then worked with numerous public and private entities who were awarded markers through the Comal County Historical Commission.
She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Devillier.
Ms. Devillier is interred at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. The family requests memorial donations be given to Hope Hospice.
