Dennis Walter Seay, 77, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on July 6, 2021.
Dennis was born September 22, 1943 to Arlon and Lonie Seay in New Braunfels, Texas. After graduating from Canyon High School in 1964 he went on to earn a degree in mathematics and a teaching certificate from Southwest Texas State University.
After graduation and two years of teaching, he joined Guadalupe Valley Telephone Cooperative, where he worked until retirement. In 1975, he met and married Pamela, going on to have two children, Travis and Julie.
In retirement Dennis could be found in the coastal cabin he built for a family getaway enjoying his passion for fishing, spending time with his granddaughters, Ella and Morgan, maintaining the family ranch, or simply helping family, friends, and neighbors.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Arlon, and mother, Lonie. He is survived by his sisters, Joyleen Dodson and Kathy Lain, wife, Pamela, son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Michelle, daughter, Julie, granddaughters, Ella and Morgan, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
Services will be held at 10AM on July 10th at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum in San Antonio with a small reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.
Commented