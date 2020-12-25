Benny Brinkley Scroggin (Ben), 84, of New Braunfels Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 10th at his home surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Annabelle Scroggin in 2008. He is survived by son Thomas Garrison (Diane); daughters Suzan Scroggin, Sharon Smith Johnson (Sherril); granddaughters Crystal Ballard (Damon), Jillean O’Conner (Michael); grandsons Caine Smith (Kristi), Sherril Johnson III (Kristin), Jason Scroggin (Karen); nephew Daniel Scroggin (Suzie) and several great grandchildren.
Ben will be remembered by many for his unwavering faith, his love, and generosity for his family and friends, and his continuous sense of duty to his community and country.
Though his accomplishments are too numerous to list in their entirety, there are a few that stand out. Ben grew up in Little Rock Arkansas attending the University of Arkansas. He joined the US Army where he served two tours in Vietnam with the 82nd Airborne. Through his service he earned numerous medals to include the Bronze Star Medal with Valor (3 Oak Leaf Clusters), the Purple Heart, the Meritorious Service Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), an Air Medal, and his Master Parachutist Badge retiring as a Major after 20 years of service, he joined the Texas State Guard where he earned the honorary title of Colonel.
Immediately following his military career Ben worked for Stanley Smith Security with his son Tom for 20 years before finding a passion for public service. In 2000, at the age of 64, he graduated from the police academy, earned his peace officers license, and was elected Constable of Comal County, Precinct 4. After redistricting shifted him into Precinct 1 he served four more terms as Constable, ending his law enforcement career in 2020 with 20 years of service.
A visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Sunday, December 27th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Monday December 28th at 11:00 am at Oakwood Church in New Braunfels. Those that are unable to attend can watch the service livestreamed on the Zoeller Funeral Home Facebook page, a link will be posted on the Zoeller Funeral Home website at www.zoellerfuneralhm.com. He will be interred at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery following services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one of Ben’s favorite charities.
St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The Wounded Warriors Project, The 100 Club of Comal County, The Humane Society of San Antonio.
