Brandon Kade Patterson was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 2, 1992 and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 1, 2020.
Brandon was an amazing young man, the kind of near perfect son for whom every parent prays. He had a strong commitment to everything he did and everyone he loved. Brandon spent his childhood in New Braunfels and the summer after 8th grade moved with his family to their ranch in northern Medina County. Brandon attended Hondo High School graduating in 2011. He then moved to Lubbock to attend and graduate from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Geology. While attending Texas Tech University, Brandon met and fell in love with Savannah Pearce, whom he intended to marry at the First Baptist Church in Boerne on June 6th, 2020. Reverend Bubba Stahl, beloved family pastor and friend, was going to officiate the wedding but will now conduct the funeral at Hill Country Memorial Gardens in New Braunfels.
Brandon was a strong Christian who planted in his faith in the Lord, a dedicated and loyal friend, a hard worker who ran the family businesses, an avid hunter and passionate outdoorsman, and loved his family in an unwavering fashion. He had a lasting positive impact on everyone he met and the love, happiness and joy he brought into the lives of everyone he came into contact with will never be forgotten.
Brandon is survived by his parents, Susan and Robert E. Patterson, his sister, Ashley Kathleen Patterson, his fiancé, Savannah Pearce, and his beloved “brother” Luke Lemkowitz. Other surviving family members in New Braunfels include Judy and Billy Barnes, Michelle and James Barnes and their children; Jennifer and Michael Giles & their children of Round Rock, and Ann Ligon & family of Midland & New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to The Texas Lions Camp for Children in Kerrville at LionsCamp.com.
