January 10, 1950
October 18, 2021
Ronnie Hal Nolte was called to his heavenly home on Monday, October 18, 2021. He was the loving husband of Janet for 31 years; father to Jerome, Jessica, and Wendy; grandfather to Jaeger, Reannah, Rutger, Michael, Erika, Matthew, Carter, Trey and Luke; and great-grandfather to Scarlet and Kennedy. Ron made it a point to be at the birth of all nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, even traveling to Kansas with his beloved dog Ruby for the birth of his last great-grandchild.
Ron served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Ajax during the Vietnam conflict, and after four years of service, he joined his father in the construction business. Having worked several years as a project manager for Troy Jessee Construction, Ron retired in 2012. He then enjoyed his hobbies of rock and arrow head collecting, panning for gold, and shopping for vintage jewelry at garage sales. He loved his dogs and could be seen taking them for walks in the neighborhood as he rode his scooter.
Ron loved the LORD, the church, and his family deeply and was a faithful and active member of Eastside Baptist Church until his declining health kept him at home most of the time. During his active years, he served on the church’s budget/finance committee, as a trustee, and as a Vacation Bible School co-director with his wife Janet. He was also involved with the Walk to Emmaus community, serving in several retreats and attending monthly meetings.
Ron is survived by his beloved wife, Janet; son, Jerome; daughter, Jessica Doerr and husband Kenny, and daughter, Wendy Duncan and husband Rob. He is also survived by his brother Donnie and wife Kathy, along with nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Ron is preceded in death by his father, Rudolph (Rudy) Nolte and mother, Darcelene (Doris or Dot) Nolte.
Visitation for Ron will be held at Eastside Baptist Church on Saturday, October 23rd at 12:00pm with services beginning at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Comal Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, Christus Santa Rosa Hospice, or the Diakonia Emmaus San Antonio Community. The family wishes to thank all the caregivers and doctors at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, PAM Specialty Hospital, Sundance Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center, and Christus Santa Rosa Hospice Care. Their help with our loved one is deeply appreciated.
