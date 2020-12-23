Trace Dodd.jpg

Trace Dodd of New Braunfels, Texas earned his Angel’s Wings at the age of 10. Memorial Services are pending with Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Go Fund Me account set up for Mack and Ally Dodd. The family would like to sincerely thank the New Braunfels Community for the outpouring of prayers and support.