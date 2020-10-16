Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for Gerald Pat Bartlett who passed away on October 7, 2020 at the age of 71.
