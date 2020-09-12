Victoria Anne Carter, age 49, entered into rest on August 26, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas. Born November 10, 1970 in Columbus, Ohio, she persevered through physical challenges and medical hardships of her own to fulfill her dream of becoming a doctor. As a neurologist for over two decades, she touched and helped many lives.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband John Scott Cunningham, mother Loretta Carter, brother and sister-in-law John Bruce and Rebecca Liston Carter, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members both 2-and 4-legged, including her furry family; Finnigan and Bear. She is preceded in death by Bunny, Loki, Thora, and many others 4-legged family members.
Vicky’s hobbies included collecting vintage clothing, with such a good eye for wardrobe combinations that Mad Men purchased her ensembles.
Vicky will be dearly missed; celebration of life will be a private family affair.
