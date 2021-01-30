Marcia Ellen Tolman, a resident of New Braunfels since 2001, passed away Tuesday morning, January 12, 2021 at home with the support of Hope Hospice, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 75, after a brief battle with cancer. Marcia was born on December 27, 1945 in Walla Walla, WA to the late Asa Irving Hoffpauir and Marcella Fatheree Hoffpauir, where Asa was stationed at the time. At six weeks old, they returned to Lake Charles, LA, which is where Asa and Marcella were longtime residents (the family history runs deep in Lake Charles). She grew up in Lake Charles until the family moved to Moss Bluff, LA around 1959. She graduated Sam Houston High School in 1963 and then attended McNeese State for a year. She married Jimmy Allen Brown in 1964, had three children. In 1997, she met the love of her life, Cyrus H. Tolman, and married November 12, 1999. They moved to New Orleans for a few years before retiring in New Braunfels. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Asa and Marcella Hoffpauir and brother Asa “Buddy” Hoffpauir. Also by her husband, Cyrus H. Tolman, on April 18, 2018.
Survivors include her son, Scott A. Brown and wife, Kim of Daphne, AL; daughter, Lori Blakey and husband Councilmember James Blakey of New Braunfels, TX; and son, Jones Brown of New Braunfels, TX. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and two great grand-children.
