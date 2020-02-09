Michael Sullivan

Michael R Sullivan Lt. Colonel retired U. S. Army peacefully passed away January 24th after a short illness.
Appropriately born in our capital of Washington DC May 16, 1944. His family later moved to Hanover, PA where he attended Southwestern High School. He was a football standout, earning all conference honors.
Michael joined the Army in 1964 Servicing 2 tours in Viet Nam. He worked in many countries in Military Intelligence including helping to form the Delta Force. Michael’s final tour was at the Pentagon ending in 1989.
Michael did much as a Scoutmaster and helped his son Brett earn his Eagle Scout award. After moving to San Antonio he was involved with CBC and Oakwood Baptist Church. Michael and wife Carol took pride in building their dream home in Vintage Oaks. He enjoyed reading, lively discussions, and friends and family.
Michael is preceded in death by parents John and Leonobel Sullivan and brother, Patrick. Survived by wife Carol, sons Sean and Brett, brothers John and Timothy, sister Bonnie, grandchildren Samuel and Katelyn Sullivan, many nieces and nephews and closest friend Tim Engberg. Memorial Service February 15th 2pm at Oakwood Baptist Church, NB.
