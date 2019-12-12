Sharon Kay Smith, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away suddenly on December 4, 2019, at the age of 75. She was surrounded by her daughter, Romina Hernandez, and grandsons, Michael J. Hernandez and Ray Martinez. She was born on July 9, 1944, in San Antonio, Texas to the late Leo Francis Smith and Donna Mae Wilson. She is survived by her brother, Steve Smith, and sister, Beverly McCormick, and numerous nieces and nephews and various relatives. In lieu of funeral services, it was her wish to donate her body to science. Her final wishes were accommodated by the Forensic Anthropology Center at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.
Commented