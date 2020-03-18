Carrie Lynn Dunham was born to Betty Lou Dunham and Daniel Albert Dunham on January 17th, 1961 in New Braunfels, TX. Carrie grew up with four loving sisters, Nancy, Lisa, Laura and Stephanie and one brother, Marc in a small house next to her grandparents. Carrie was kind and caring and always tried to look after everyone around her, including her friends. She loved being next to the river, listening and playing music, reading, shopping, watching movies, and was always happy to help anyone in need. She was a giver of her time and her heart.
Carrie’s greatest love of her life was her daughter, Lauren. Her kind and gentle spirit was filled up by the blessing of Lauren and gave her a greater purpose. Carrie loved her Lauren, deeply who was the focus of her time and energy. From the moment she was born, Carrie’s love and devotion were focused on her daughter. She especially loved dressing Lauren up in pretty clothes and showing her off to everyone around her. Her eyes simply lit up every time she saw her daughter.
Carrie was a dreamer and nurturer that always believed that there was a better and more peaceful life out there and worked hard to see that everyone got along. She was a quiet storm of influence to those around her growing up, especially her sisters Nancy and Lisa who were both her best friends; thick as thieves. Peas in a pod.
Carrie loved and cared for her boyfriend Tony for over 20 years. She was devoted and took care of him through good times and bad, and Tony returned her love and care. She was encouraging and supportive of Tony and the two made each other’s lives better.
Carrie made people smile. She made people giggle and laugh and most importantly, she was a sweet soul that the world will miss shining on us. Carrie is survived by her mother Betty, her sisters Nancy, Lisa and Stephanie, her brother Marc, her daughter Lauren and Lauren’s husband Cary, and her grandson Cody, in addition to many nieces and nephews. Carrie’s love and memory will carry and help guide those lucky enough to be a part of her life. She will be dearly missed, but always in our thoughts.
A memorial service will be held in her honor April 18th, 2020 at 2pm at Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels.
