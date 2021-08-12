Frances “Fran” Langen of New Braunfels, TX went to be with the Lord Monday, August 9, 2021 at the age of 75. She was born in Brenham, TX on July 15, 1946 to Pete and Eva Kenjura.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kevin Langen; granddaughter, Lily Ann Langen; brother, Arthur Lee Kenjura; and sisters, Barbara Baker, and Albina “Beanie” Binford. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, James “Jim” Langen; son, Jeffrey Langen and wife Rebecca; grandchildren, Jonathan Langen, Katherine Langen, Kristen Langen, and Shelby Langen; sisters, Cecelia Fisk, Irene Riley, Delores Soderman; and brother, Ernest Kenjura.
Fran married the love of her life, Jim Langen, on June 15, 1968. She and Jim made a home in Kingsville, Tx where they started their family. She gave birth to her first-born Jeffrey on July 5, 1970 followed by Kevin on May 19,1973. While in Kingsville, she worked as a bookkeeper. She was very involved in St. Gertrude’s Catholic Church as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Altar Society. She was Den Mother for Cub Scouts for both boys and stayed involved all the way until both became Eagle Scouts. Because Jim was very involved with the Knights of Columbus, Fran was in the Ladies Auxiliary from 1968-1985.
In 1985, they moved to Friendswood, TX. Fran continued to serve their local Catholic Church, Mary Queen. In 1988, she began attending college graduating Magna Cum Laude from the University of Houston – Clear Lake on December 10, 1994. She worked as a Realtor from 1988 until 2013 working in Friendswood, as well as in Corpus Christi and New Braunfels with their moves.
In New Braunfels, she again was a Eucharistic Minister, Catholic Daughter, and the Bereavement Committee at STs. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. After retiring, she began to volunteer at the church’s Thrift store where she loved to work until the illness made it impossible to continue.
She loved to garden, with the ability to grow something beautiful out of a simple twig or cutting. Her grandchildren were the light of her life giving her so much joy especially during the holidays with Christmas being her absolute favorite.
After being diagnosed, and as the illness progressed, she moved in to a memory care center very close to her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, where Jeff and Rebecca were able to visit her whenever they wanted. She was the light of the memory care center being the joy and energy in the residence for the last 5 months of her life. When she passed, Jim, Jeff, and Rebecca were by her side.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:00 am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Rosary will be recited before Mass at 9:30 am. Burial will take place Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:00 am at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Brenham, TX. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Fran’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/ Friend and family are welcome to sign Fran’s online guestbook at www.zoellerfuneralhm.com
