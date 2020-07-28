Duane Alan McFarland came to Texas 10 years ago. Alan, as we all knew him, loved playing poker, eating sushi at our favorite place and golfing with his buddies. Alan was born February 27, 1964 in Virginia and lost his battle with cancer here in New Braunfels on July 14, 2020. His children, Jesse Duff and wife Jessica, daughter Marina and husband Austin and his two grandchildren Kailey and Landon will miss him. His life partner, Rebecca Bracewell, made arrangements for him to be cremated and sent to be with his children in West Virginia. There will be a private memorial service sometime in the future.
