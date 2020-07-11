Berniece Giggie passed away on July 4, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Gonzales in 1928 to Ruth Iola Higginbotham and Fred Ramzinski.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Thuem and Bob Giggie, a former MLB Pitcher.
She was a friendly and familiar face in restaurants having previously worked at the former Earl Abels Restaurant in San Antonio.
She is survived by her son, Bill Thuem & wife, Debra of San Antonio and children, Candida, Tiffany, and Justin. A daughter, Barbara Minardi & husband, Carl of Port Charlotte, FL and sons, Robert, David, and Thomas. A Daughter, Carolyn Ziminski of Canton, MA and son, Michael. A daughter, Diane Barnes & husband, Rodney of San Antonio and son, Richard. A son, Michael Giggie & wife, Valerie, and children. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren.
Berniece will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Comal Cemetery, New Braunfels, Texas.
