Margaret Francis Bodine beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother crossed over to her heavenly home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, December 31, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born November 29, 1929 in Wingate, Texas to Ray Roland Dean and Nina Lorena (Lola) Gannaway Dean. She married Truman Bodine in Colorado City, Texas on March 11, 1949. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, and six brothers and two sisters.
Margaret is survived by her six children, Vickie Bodine Bynum and husband Dale, Brenda Bodine Isgitt and husband Steve, Patti Bodine Redwine and fiancé Rick Brazell, Blake Bodine and wife Kelli, Marla Bodine Stevens and husband Dan, and Nina Bodine Benham and husband Tim, 16 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 13 step great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
After graduating high school, Margaret, attended Texas Tech for a time pursuing a nursing career. She worked for a short time at Root Memorial Hospital as a nurse’s aide and then briefly for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an operator. She and Truman met on a blind date on October 31, 1948. They went on a hayride and it was love from that moment on. They married within five months. In 1950 Margaret and Truman entered a dairy and poultry farm partnership in Colorado City, Texas with Homer and Florence Bodine and Edwin and Jeanine Bodine. Some years later they became the sole owners of the business. The Bodine Brothers Dairy was a landmark in the community located at the intersection of State Highway 208 and West County Road 145. Some years ago, the old dairy was torn down which saddened many in the community.
For forty-eight years, Christian service to their church and to evangelistic missions were Truman’s and Margaret’s passion. After retirement, serving with Campers on Mission and serving on the Mission Service Corps board occupied most of their time.
The six children born into the Bodine family dearly loved their mom and these are special memories they have shared as follows:
Our Mama has gone home! She has finished her race, her purpose, her calling in this troubled old world. No more pain and suffering, no more tears, no more fighting against the old flesh for that battle is over, and she is in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Mama loved being a mother to her six babies. She loved each and every one individually and equally as she did all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. There were no favorites. She was who she was, God’s special creation! The Lord was first in her life. Then came working alongside her beloved husband in the family business and raising her babies from birth to the day her death came. And finally, came service to her Lord. Her spiritual gifts were evangelism, hospitality, and helps. Her God-given talents were art, gardening, and just how to be a homemaker, and she was the best! She told us, “Don’t you dare grieve when I die. You shout ‘Hallelujah’!” Mama will always be treasured by each of us and will be missed beyond measure. We will always remember that Mama loved us bunches!
Mom was my Rock. She always encouraged me to go to God’s word, His love and grace to find strength and comfort, and she always lifted my spirits. She was my greatest cheerleader. She was always willing to listen - no matter the time - if I needed her. She encouraged me to look on the positive side and have a positive attitude. She inspired me to have the will to find my own strength to face daily trials. No one was happier for me than mom when good things happened.
Mom treated all people with respect, kindness, and friendliness. She was outgoing toward strangers and loved being with people. She opened her home to others with gracious hospitality and lots of food. There was hardly any Sunday meal without guests at the table that she had invited home from church. She loved her children with sacrificing devotion and cared more about people than things. She always had a positive outlook and when there was something bad would say, “this too shall pass.” She always made people feel welcome. She would sing while she worked and would not stop working until the job was done. She loved her larger family of brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. She did not waste time worrying over “spilt milk” but would look for a remedy or a creative solution to a problem. We, her children, were her pride and joy.
Mom always had a warm, hearty, breakfast ready for us to eat before catching the bus for school. She made all of our clothing when we were growing up and taught us how to sew. She had so much patience! She was a strong Christian woman and would read her Bible every day. She would kneel with me by my bedside to pray for me and with me when I was growing up, and she continued to pray for me every day thereafter. I went with her to Holland on a mission trip when I was 16 and remember the bond that we created from having had that experience. She loved music and loved to sing. She sang “Playmate,” “Rock A Bye Baby,” and “Hush Little Baby” to us when we were little. She was so busy raising six children, but, despite that, we would occasionally see her sit down and play the piano. She attended Wednesday night choir practice and sang in the church choir every Sunday morning. Mama and Daddy recognized my talent in music and helped me develop that talent by making sure I had hours of voice and piano lessons. Because of that, I was able to go into a career that I dearly loved. She would rather be outside working in her flower garden than being inside doing housework. She loved beautiful flowers! She said that the six of us were her beautiful bouquet. She and Daddy would grow a vegetable garden big enough to feed all of us, the neighbors, and anyone in need. We would sit on the carport in a big family circle shelling peas and shucking corn. She loved people and never met a stranger. She was always giving to others in times of need. She loved to laugh and oh, how her blue eyes would just sparkle. She was my mother, my friend, my encourager, my comforter, and my prayer warrior. I found so much comfort in knowing that she was always there to turn to when I needed her. She fiercely believed in me and was so proud of me. Because of her nurturing and unconditional love, I am the person I am today. And for that, I will be forever grateful.
Mom was not only my mom but one of my best friends and mentors, my role model, my prayer warrior, provided my family a place of stability and security over the years, a constant support and encouragement, and a beautiful example of the Proverbs 31 woman. She always listened, taught me to be humble, taught me how to be a homemaker, how to show hospitality to others, and work with my hands. Her love of family and traditions, her passion to share Christ until her last breath, and her strength through all of her trials are huge imprints on my life.
Mom was the ultimate ‘peacemaker’ when faced with controversy and strife. However, she was eternally staunch with resolve in speaking out as to her personal godly mission, values, and beliefs. She was forgiving...as was her Lord Jesus. She upheld the axiom of “your best is all I want” when dealing with and supporting us through all the years. She always sought happiness for all those she encountered. She taught us all the value of hard work in the pursuit of that happiness. Our best, therefore, was always at the forefront of her expectations of herself and of us. She was creative and enjoyed using her talents to make others happy. Her life’s mission was to raise and support a godly family. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with all her heart. Her hugs were a strong loving embrace of life. She was so precious, and we will forever love and miss her beyond measure.
Margaret was a member of First Baptist Church in Colorado City for sixty-two years where she worked on many mission projects, taught Sunday school, served on many committees, and along with her husband was a faithful supporter of all the pastors that served during that time. After her loving husband went home to be with the Lord in 2004, and after several years of living alone on the farm, Margaret moved to New Braunfels in May 2011. She first lived at Rio Terra for three years and then moved to the Pinnacle at EdenHill. For the last three years of her life, she lived in assisted living at EdenHill. She had many good friends there who shared these memories of her while she was living in New Braunfels: “Always positive—always kind—always cheerful, even when she didn’t feel well”; “Never complained—never had an unkind word to say about anyone”; “Noticed the beauty in small things—counted her blessings”; “Very creative—loved celebrating others’ creativity too”; “Sparky sense of humor—loved to laugh”; “Honest about aging and accepted life on life’s terms”; “Very faithful—loved the Lord—wanted everyone to know Him”; “Sweet, caring, and a great dinner companion and conversationalist”; “A lot of fun”; “A great story teller”; and “A delight”.
Margaret was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels which she dearly loved. She was fond of all the pastors at Oakwood and in particular, Senior Pastor Ray Still, Associate Pastor Steve Peace, and Associate Pastor Brett Mosher. Margaret was a faithful member of a Sunday morning women’s small group and participated in several spiritual growth classes on Wednesday evenings. Filling a Christmas box for Operation Christmas Child was her great delight each year.
Due to COVID restrictions, the family will have a private graveside service later, and at this time, there are no plans for a memorial service.
Any memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospitality House (325 Westpoint Ave., Colorado City, Texas 79512), Samaritan’s Purse (samaritanspurse.org), or First Baptist Church Colorado City, Texas.
