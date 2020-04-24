Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for Bill Dodson of New Braunfels, Texas who passed away on April 21, 2020 at the age of 83.
