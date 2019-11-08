“Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Others stay a while, make footprints on our hearts and we are never, ever the same.” Buddy was one of those people. Ulysses “Buddy” Millett was born on November 21, 1942 in New Braunfels, Texas to Waymon &. Doris Millett who preceded him in death.
Buddy went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by 7 sisters; Bertha Millett, Dorothy Mae Burleson, Gwendolyn Chamberlyne, Dolores Millett, Barbara Jean Millett, Gloria Clark, and Ida Nell Dean.
Buddy enjoyed family, listening to music and collecting old family photos. He would also come around during family gatherings and played dominos with a little drink on the side. At a young age Buddy worked for the family business junk, old cars and scrap iron for our father at Millett Savage Yard. Later he was employed driving 18-wheelers before retiring driving taxi cabs for a short time. At a young age Buddy was an altar boy as he attended Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and School.
Buddy leaves behind 8 sisters; Dinah Joe Carson, Patricia Ann Millett, Kathy Dyer, Beverly Millett, Mary Sue Millett all of New Braunfels, Texas, Frankie Linda Millett, Hughella Kelly and Sandra Kay Millett of San Antonio, Texas and one brother; Robert Waymon Millett of New Braunfels, Texas. He also leaves behind his grandson John Michael Hernandez.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. Memorial Service will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
