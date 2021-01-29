On January 20, 2021, the Lord called home our beautiful Mother and Grandmother, Tina Bernicchi Lewis. Tina was born June 12, 1924 in Lucca, Italy and grew up in Florence, Italy where she met the love of her life and future husband, Elsworth Lewis, an American Soldier during WWII. She came to the United States where they were married and raised 3 beautiful children.
She is survived by her Daughter, Joanne Golden and husband, Gene; her Son, Paul Lewis and wife, Cheryl; Daughter-in-law, Marie Lewis; Granddaughter, Ashley Garza and Husband, Robert; Granddaughter, Erin Waters and Husband, Amadeus, and Great Grandchildren, Isla, Javier and Mariela Garza and Nikola Waters.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Maria and Luigi Bernicchi, Sister, Loretta, Husband, Elsworth Lewis and Son, Michael Lewis. Mom lived a beautiful and faith filled life with a deep devotion to Our Lady of Lourdes. We know she is so happy, now, and touching the face of God.
Public Visitation will begin 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 1:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 PM. A committal service will be held 9:00 AM Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
