Funeral arrangements are set for Larry Allen Damerau who passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 73. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm until service time. All guests must wear face masks and practice social distancing of at least 6 ft.
