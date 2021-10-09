Robert L. Flume, a resident of New Braunfels, went to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, September 24, 2021, at the age of 72. Robert was born on August 26, 1949, in San Antonio to Lawrence J. Flume and Mariolive Graf Flume. Robert was a kind, loving and generous man dedicated to his wife and children. He loved spending time with his father and sons working his cattle ranch (so don’t make plans for Saturday). He also loved fishing and spending time in Rockport. Robert was an entrepreneur, real estate broker and worked in the food service industry for much of his professional career. He was a lifelong member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mariolive Flume. Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Sherry (Karger) Flume; sons, Matthew Flume (Kate) and Clinton Flume (Tara); grandchildren, Harris, Teddy, Gus, Iris and Nora Flume. In addition, Robert is survived by his sister, Carolyn Clark. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County, 1168 Pride Dr., New Braunfels, TX 78132 or to the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area, 3353 Morningside Dr., New Braunfels, TX 78132. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
