Melrose “Mel” Kneupper passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Bulverde on Wednesday, April 21st, at the age of 94. He was born March 26, 1927 at his family’s farmstead near Cibolo, to Albert Daniel Kneupper and Rosa Martha Uhr. He was named after Melrose Holmgreen, then president of Alamo Iron Works and a friend of Albert, who was foreman of their carpentry shop. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marilyn, sister Dorothy and her husband Marvin Migl, one son Mark, and one nephew Michael. He is survived by sons Chris (wife Helen) and Eric (wife Tharon), daughter Julie, and daughter Laurie (husband Forres Meadows), four grandchildren (Francesca, Elissa, Christiane and Carl), and one great-grandchild (Aleah), as well as Migl nieces and nephew, and their families. Graveside service will be Monday, June 7th, 10:30am, Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd., San Antonio, TX 78266. In lieu of flowers the family would be thrilled for donations to the San Antonio Botanical Garden, Mel Kneupper’s Living Flower Bed, 555 Funston Place, San Antonio, TX 78209. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH, 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 – (210) 495-8221.
Commented