Ruth Alice Jahn Heitkamp, beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great- grandmother, aunt, and friend, left this earth on December 5, 2020, at the age of 101. Born August 9, 1919, to Paul W. and Walla (Heidemeyer) Jahn, Ruth was a descendant of the original settlers of New Braunfels. Her great grandfather, Johann Jahn, was a noted furniture craftsman whose work can be seen in the Sophienburg Museum and the Museum of Handmade Furniture; her grandfather, Carl A. Jahn, was mayor of New Braunfels for 18 years, and her father was founding chairman of the Edwards Underground Water District.
Ruth graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1936 and briefly attended Texas Woman’s University before marrying her high school sweetheart, C. W. “Square” Heitkamp, who predeceased her in 1999. Ruth was primarily a wife and mother, but she was also an important part of the community. She was Executive Secretary for the Comal County Tuberculosis Association, Secretary of the Historical Survey Committee, a member of the Comal County Historical Commission and the Sophienburg Museum, a lifetime member and past President of the A&M Mother’s Club, and active in PTA, the Gay 40’s Club, and the Conservation Society. An accomplished pianist, she was often the accompanist for singing groups, Bible school, dance recitals, and musical reviews. In her later years she worked with her husband in the family business, Heitkamp’s Fashion Floors, a descendant of Jahn Furniture Store and Jahn Floor Covering and Moving and Storage. After their retirement from the business, Ruth and Square enjoyed traveling in their travel trailer, farming in Lockhart, and being Opa and Oma to their grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her children, Jan Heitkamp Sansom; William E. Heitkamp and wife, Linda; and Linda Heitkamp Gabbard and husband, Jim. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Geoffrey Sansom, Kate Fransioli, Zoe Gabbard, Harry Heitkamp, Paul Heitkamp, and Michael Black, and by nine great-grandchildren. She lived a long, full, and happy life, and she will be greatly missed. Auf Wiedersehen, Oma.
Ruth Heitkamp was buried in Comal Cemetery after a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Museum of Handmade Furniture, to the New Braunfels Conservation Society, or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to thank the staff of Memory Care New Braunfels for the loving care given “Miss Ruth” in her last years. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
