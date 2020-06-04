Kenneth D. Brietzke, 87, of New Braunfels, TX passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home. He was born December 17, 1931 in New Braunfels, TX to Carlon and Edna Brietzke. As a boy, Kenneth began his schooling at Carl Schurz Elementary and spent summers working on his Oma & Opa Galle’s farm and learning German. He attended school until age 15 when he began working full time. He then became a battery agent for the National Guard. His 30 year career with HEB began in 1950 as a delivery boy. One fine day during deliveries he spotted a pretty gal mowing her lawn and offered to help. Dorothy was, from that day, the love of his life and became his life partner. He worked his way quickly up the ladder with HEB becoming manager and staying with them a total of 30 years. Kenneth was very active in community life as a committed parishioner of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, a Wurstfest Opa, and a member of several other organizations. He enjoyed hunting, 9 & 10 pin bowling, and dancing with his sweetheart. He was a devoted husband, father, family member, and friend who loved to make everyone laugh. This is his legacy.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Dorothy Mae Brietzke, and his brothers and
sisters. Kenneth is survived by his sons, Ron Brietzke and wife Kelly and Mike Brietzke and wife Vicky: sister, Frances Brietzke; 4 grandchildren Bailey, Garrett, Chloe, and Quinton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Public Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm Monday, June 8, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with entombment to follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenneth’s honor to the Sts. Peter & Paul Building Fund.
