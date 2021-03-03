Kathryn Ann (Cherry) Hoffmann

Katie passed away February 22, 2021 at the age of 69. Katie is survived by her husband, Larry, of 50 years, her brothers Samuel Never Cherry and wife Joanne, Michael Cherry and wife Janet and Patrick Cherry and wife Ilene. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law Barbara Hancock and Claudia Brandenburg and a brother-in-law Michael Hoffmann, numerous nieces and nephews.
Katie was born September 12, 1951 in Mesa, Arizona. The family relocated to Texas in 1956. She graduated from East Central High School in 1969. She married Larry Hoffmann in 1970.
Katie has worked in the insurance business since graduating from High School and currently was working for Providence Insurance.
She was a member of the Methodist Church. She will be buried in the Mission Burial Park South at 1700 S.E. Military Dr. in San Antonio on March 6, 2021. Visitation at 2:00 and service at 3:00.
