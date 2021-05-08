Virginia Snyder Monroe

Born May 4th, 1927, Virginia passed two days before her 94th birthday, May 2nd, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her infant son, William Monroe and her daughter, Bonnie Monroe Foster.
She is survived by her children, Billie Monroe, of New Braunfels, Texas, Virginia Monroe, of Akron, Ohio, Marcus Monroe, of New Braunfels, Texas, Patricia Cooper, of Corsicana, Texas, and Shelley Mayfield-Carr, of New Braunfels, Texas. Her grandchildren, Dean Trahan, Eric Mayfield, Matthew Monroe, Jordan Monroe, Jeremy Monroe, Zachary Cooper, Lance Schuetz, Lucas Carr, Logan Carr, and Elle Carr. She also has three great-grandchildren.
Virginia grew up in Sugarcreek, Ohio, daughter of Edith Smith and Quentin Lester Snyder. She made New Braunfels her home in 1952.
She was a strong, determined woman with a kind and generous heart. She was the glue that held our family together through the good and the bad. Her legacy is the love she had for her family. She will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at Rock Hill Gospel Church, 1121 Oasis St., New Braunfels, Texas, 78130 on May 14th at 3:00 pm.
