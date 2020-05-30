Socorro Martinez passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at the age of 79. Socorro was born March 13, 1941, in New Braunfels, Texas to Tomas and Juanita Gonzales. On May 25, 1959 she married her loving husband, Epifanio Martinez, Jr.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, four siblings, and her husband. She is survived by her son, Valentine (wife Mary); daughter, Mary Liz Cantu (husband Paul); seven grandchildren: Jeffrey Martinez (wife Melissa), PJ Cantu (wife Wendy), Valerie Gloria (husband Ruben), Aaron Cantu (wife Jenny), Jacob Cantu, Luke Cantu, Adam Cantu; eight great-grandchildren: Jaron, Nathaniel, Leilah, Zyana, Jude, Amaya, Camilla, and David; her sister, Connie Luna; and many nieces and nephews.
A Public Visitation for Socorro will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A Holy Rosary will occur Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 7:00 PM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A procession Wednesday, June 3, 2020 will depart Zoeller Funeral Home at 9:30am for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 138 W Austin St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130 (MASKS are required at the church). Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX Hwy 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Martinez family.
