James Moore

James Marvin Moore of New Braunfels, Texas died January 7, 2020 after his long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 82. Born September 29, 1937 to Samuel Wyatt & Fannie Mae Moore, Jim was the youngest of four children. He grew up in Clover Ridge, West Virginia with a passion for music, he excelled in singing & playing the trumpet.
While attending Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, Jim met his love Polly Kay James and they married. He joined the United States Air Force as a musician and toured the world with the prestigious USAF Washington DC Drum & Bugle Corps performing for presidents, kings, inaugurations, world fairs & other celebratory venues. After serving as a member of the USAF Academy Drum & Bugle Corps in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jim was transferred to San Antonio, Texas to serve as Director of the Lackland Air Force Base Drum & Bugle Corps performing all over Texas until his retirement.
Jim was a car enthusiast, an amateur-professional photographer and enjoyed RV-ing America with Polly to whom he was married for over 60 years before she preceded him in death. He was a member of the Masons, Alzafar Shriners Drum & Bugle Corps, Eastern Star and the New Braunfels First Baptist Church where he sang in the choir. They had two children that they raised in New Braunfels.
Jim was interred at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife Polly, on February 11, 2020 with Military Honors
He is survived by his daughter Natalie Kay Synwolt of College Station, Texas; son Marvin Lee Moore of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Lindsey & husband Gio, Spencer, Thomas & wife Cindy, Ransom, Wyatt; and great-grandsons,Gio, Aiden and Christopher.
To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries.
Commented