Peggy Buddin, loving wife and mother and grandmother passed peacefully with family there from this life with her Savior on September 20, 2021.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Keith Cowart. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years Steve Buddin of New Braunfels TX, son Michael (Mary), Paige Winans of Vancouver, Washington, grandson Austin. Winans of Milwaukie, Oregon, sister Ann Cowart of Vancleave MS, and numerous nieces and nephews.
While in high school she was a member of the S.D. Lee High School marching band and captain of the majorettes.
Upon graduation, she began her studies at MSCW in Columbus MS on a full Scholarship. She graduated with a degree in accounting. She began to use her degree employed at Beneke Corp. in Columbus. She married Larry Winans in 1959. She leaves Michael and Paige Winans. She moved to San Antonio, TX in 1968. While there she met the love of her life, Steve Buddin at an Arabian Horse Show where he was the steward and she show secretary. They lived in Bulverde TX for a time and later moved to Vancleave MS to be close to her sister. After moving back to New Braunfels TX, she became interested in gardening and began her association with the Comal County Texas Gardening Association. Once Hundred thirty-four volunteers began their journey completing 50 hours of education. Jean received her Master Gardner certification. She remained a faithful master gardener, enjoying class committees and the positive impact they made on her. She said, “you are smart, you have been fun, we have worked hard and now we be master gardeners”. These gardeners deliver 11,000-12,000 pounds to the Comal County food bank each year.
Since Jean was a Christian, this plaque meant a lot to her. “One is nearer to God’s heart in a garden than anywhere else on earth”
Her husband Steve will hold a celebration of life, announced at a later date.
