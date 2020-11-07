Charlotte Jean Holland Boyd, formerly of New Braunfels, TX, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2020, in Burbank, CA. She was born on Jan. 5, 1933, in New Braunfels to Emilie “Millie” (née Gold) and Arthur T. Holland. Her sister Arlene arrived four years later. Charlotte attended New Braunfels High School, where she was a cheerleader and graduated in 1951. She treasured her friends in the Class of ’51 the rest of her life.
In 1952, Charlotte married Robert Boyd and they moved to Austin, where they raised their daughters, Cheyanne and Melody. The marriage ended after 18 years and Charlotte returned to New Braunfels in 1986.
Charlotte was a Deputy Clerk of Comal County (1988-2001) and later a member of the Comal County Historical Commission. She was a docent at the Lindheimer House and active in the Conservation Society, Genealogical Society, Garden Club, and Comal County Democrats. She was proud to be a descendant of some of the first German settlers in New Braunfels, Friederich and Wilhelmina Lockstedt, whose farmhouse now stands in Conservation Plaza.
In retirement, Charlotte traveled widely and in 2010 she moved to Burbank to be near family. But no matter where she roamed, she always called New Braunfels home.
She is survived by her sister, Arlene Garrett (Midlothian, VA); daughter and son-in-law Melody and Kevin Harrop (Burbank, CA); daughter and son-in-law Cheyanne Boyd and Bob Lasser (Ringoes, NJ); grandchildren Charlotte Harrop, Madeleine Lasser and Allan Lasser; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. Memorial donations may be sent to the Conservation Society, 1300 Church Hill Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
