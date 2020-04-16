Joy Louise Leming, age 86 of Springdale, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Circle of Life Hospice Home in Springdale. She was born December 23, 1933 in Dallas, Texas. Joy was a Christian and a member of the Methodist Church. She graduated from New Braunfels High School and attended Baylor University. At only 16 years of age, Joy won the title of Miss New Braunfels 1950.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Hightower, her parents, Carl and Jewel Leming, and a sister, Barbara Leming.
Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Cater (David) Hutson of Canyon Lake, Texas and Vanessa Cater Wakefield of Springdale, Arkansas; one grandson, Randall Emmett (Julie) Wakefield of Fayetteville, Arkansas; a great granddaughter, Reese Elizabeth Wakefield and a great grandson, Rhett Emmett Wakefield. She is also survived by her first husband and father of her daughters, R. Emmett Cater (Mary Claire) of San Antonio, Texas; three stepsons, Charles Hightower, Jr. of Houston, Texas, Wayne (Denise) Hightower of Cary, North Carolina, Joe Hightower of New Braunfels, Texas; three stepdaughters, Lynann (Dick) Schneider of Lake Jackson, Texas, MaryAnne (Bill) Talab of Missouri City, Texas, Cathy Hightower of Pearland, Texas.
A private memorial celebration will be held at a later date at Joy’s beloved Canyon Lake. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Westfield Chapel in Springdale, Arkansas.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Joy’s caregivers from The Circle of Life for their compassionate and loving care.
