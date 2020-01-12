Naomi Herrera Bourgeois was born February 19, 1938 in San Antonio, Texas to Ernest and Anne Herrera and went to be with our Lord on January 9, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacque; her daughter, Denise Secrest; her parents, Ernest Herrera Jr. and Anne Simon Herrera; and a sister, Mary Anne Herrera Tunks. She is survived by her sons, Jack, of San Martin, Calif, James and John & daughter in law Laura of Canyon Lake, Texas; her grandchildren, Chelsea, Christopher, Joseph, Jack, Shelby, Cassandra, Andrea, and Racheal; her great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Allister, Ozzie, Anniston and Daxton; and sister G’Nell Herrera DeLack & husband William of Coeur d Alene, Idaho.
Naomi graduated from The University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio with a BS degree in Nursing. She loved nursing and worked in many departments but her favorite was working with new moms and babies until she was promoted to director of Quality Control over several hospitals in Tennessee. She lived in San Antonio, TX, Conway, AR, Cedar Rapids, IA, Galesburg, IL and Jackson, TN until she moved back to her home in Canyon Lake, Texas.
Naomi was a very loving person who was always ready to help anyone who reached out to her.
A funeral Mass will be held on January 15, 2020 at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Canyon Lake, Texas at 2:00 PM. A Rosary will precede the Mass at 1:30 PM.
Naomi has requested any contributions be made to St Thomas Catholic Church in lieu of flowers.
