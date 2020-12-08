Edna Rogers Baker, 85, of New Braunfels, Texas died Monday, November 30, 2020. Edna was born July 16, 1935 in Bastrop County, Texas.
She graduated from Elgin High School in 1953. Edna was very athletic. In high school. She was an outstanding forward on the women’s varsity basketball team scoring 50 points during one game. She was also a varsity cheerleader her senior year. Throughout her life she maintained her competitiveness and enjoyed playing board games, dominoes, and card games. Our family will miss playing games with her during holidays and other family gatherings.
Edna married Kenneth Cox on July 24, 1953 and had one daughter, Sherrilynn Cox on March 11, 1961. They lived for many years in Houston, Texas. After their divorce, she and Sherrilynn moved to Austin where she met and married T. William (Bill) Baker on June 29, 1985. Edna worked in the insurance industry as an underwriter for many years and retired from The Hartford Company. She and Bill lived in New Braunfels where they had many friends.
Edna is survived by her daughter, Sherrilynn (Charlie) Kyser; grandson, K. C. (Ashley) Kyser and granddaughter, Ashley Kyser; great-granddaughters, Kiley and Bayleigh Grace Kyser; great-grandson, Weston Kyser; sister, Lola (Carl) Cole; brother-in-law, Buster Bostic; one niece and seven nephews; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Alma Rogers; two sisters, Ruth Bostic and Millie Johnson and one nephew, Damon Daughtry.
Services will be held at Providence-Jones Funeral Home, Elgin, Texas on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Given the risks associated with COVID, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edna’s name to The American Heart Association, P O Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125 or 1-800-AHA-USA1 or www.heart.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home, Elgin, Texas.
