Kathleen Gibson Gaddie of New Braunfels, Texas went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 85. Kathleen was born on October 13, 1934 in Taft, Texas to Richard and Pearl Gibson. She married her husband Thomas Jan Gaddie and celebrated 63 years of marriage. They loved traveling in Europe, the Canadian Rockies, Alaska and Hawaii.
She was co-owner of Gaddie Cleaners in Corpus Christi, Texas for 23 years. She loved reading her Bible, enjoyed volunteering in the Hospital Auxiliary at McKenna Hospital in New Braunfels, served with her Bible Study Class in the TLC (Tender Loving Care) program, and played with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Jan Gaddie, sisters Dorothy Gray of Lakeway, Texas and Kathreen Salch of Sugarland, Texas, daughter Brenda Conley and husband Dan, sons Troy Gaddie and wife Lori, and Todd Gaddie and wife Beth; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
A special thank you for the in-home providers, Mary and Ora Lagunas and Isabel Rodriguez, Hope Hospice staff, and the Sodalis Memory Care staff who demonstrated love and care to Kathy.
A graveside service will be held at Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Corpus Christi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oakwood Church Building Fund, 2154 TX-337 Loop, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
