Christof Walter Dinklage, Jr. was born to Christof Walter Dinklage, Sr. and Ida Louise (Dickschat) Dinklage on November 5, 1929, in Houston, Texas. He passed from this life on October 17, 2021, in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 91.
Christof was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jimmie Nell Dinklage, sister, Ruth Marie Dinklage and brother, Edward Harold Dinklage.
He is survived by his brothers, Robert William Dinklage and Theodore Henry Dinklage & wife, Mary, all of Montgomery, Texas; sister-in-law, Maybelle Brent; numerous nieces and nephews including, Jason Knudson and numerous great-nieces & great-nephews, additional relatives, and friends.
Christof was a member of the American Free & Accepted Masons Lodge #1109 in New Braunfels; Blue Lodge OES #771, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Alzafar Temple of San Antonio, German-American Society of New Braunfels, Benevolent Elks of New Braunfels and the National Guard for 9 years.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM (with the family greeting visitors at 10:00 AM) at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A procession will follow to Comal Cemetery where a Masonic Graveside Service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Christof’s name may be made to: New Braunfels Masonic Lodge #1109, P.O. Box 311058, New Braunfels, Texas 78131-1058.
