Kern Pepin

Kem Pepin, age 84, passed peacefully on October 3, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas. Kem was born on October 26, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Diane, his children, Renee (Larry), Kem (Al) and Daniel (Amanda). He also leaves behind his darling granddaughter, Sarah Jane, and his surviving sister, Pat Bidlock. Kem was preceded in death by his sister Beverly Richards and his brother Emmet Euype. Kem will also be missed by his many friends in the communities he was involved with. Kem will be remembered as a kind, generous, big-hearted man who would do anything to help his family and friends.
Kem graduated from Ohio University in Athens Ohio in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. For the majority of his career, Kem served his country as a US Air Force civilian personnel officer until his retirement in 1991. While serving with the Air Force, Kem lived and worked in a variety of interesting locales including Hawaii, Vietnam, Turkey, England, Washington DC and finally San Antonio where he retired. Kem was a hard worker and served his community in many ways outside of his workplace throughout his 45 years in New Braunfels. When his children were young, Kem served as a volunteer coach in soccer. Kem was an avid runner starting in the 1960’s and eventually involved most of his family in the sport over the following decades. He helped to form and was a very active volunteer for many years in the New Braunfels Running Club serving as Board President, race director, newsletter editor and photographer. Kem was so very passionate about running that he even ran four full marathons along with his loving wife Diane.
Gardening was another lifelong passion for Kem. He had a green thumb and loved cultivating vegetables and fruits. Most weekends you could find him working in the yard or garden and his family and friends have many trees of their own that were propagated from cuttings and gifted as saplings to them by Kem.
During his retirement, Kem continued his interests in running and gardening and also took up woodworking. Together with wife Diane, Kem crafted beautiful furniture from scratch and gifted these heirloom works of love to his family members. He joined the Unitarian Universalists of New Braunfels and became an energetic, resourceful member of that vibrant community serving as President and other roles over his 20 plus years of volunteer service. Kem loved working outside and helped to create the Memory Garden at the UUNB Church where his memorial service will be held on October 30th, 2021 at 2pm. Memorials may be sent to UUNB, PO Box 311414, New Braunfels, TX 78131-1414.
