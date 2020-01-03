Nellie Bernhard Jan 3, 2020 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for Nellie Lola Bernhard who passed away on December 30, 2019 at the age of 82. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew restaurant brings west side flavor to CreeksideFirst spin studio makes its way to New BraunfelsDiana Lorena MedranoCounty withholds payments to jail contractorDonald RagsdaleWake-up call leads to drug arrestJaywalking leads to two arrests on SaturdayHarold Lee Wetz “Mickey”Julian W. WelchMarla Leeper Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedA better future ahead: Laurel Plaza looks for partnerships, funding (3)Today’s Democrats radically different (1)Fun with telemarketers — why not? (1)What really matters — love and laughter (1)13 CEMEX aggregates operations recognized for environmental and community efforts by NSSGA (1)Citizen group still fighting Vulcan air quality permit (1)York muddles the issues (1)Jefferson’s thoughts on term limits (1)Journalism standards, now and then (1)The Power of Sisterhood is alive and well here (1)
