Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for Lt. Col. James Lee “Jim” Basey of New Braunfels, Texas who passed away on April 13, 2020 at the age of 81.
