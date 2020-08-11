On August 7, 2020, Vivian June Timmermann Allen left her earthly home in New Braunfels, Texas, to live eternally with her heavenly Father. She was 92 years of age. Vivian was born to Reinhold Ernst and lone Emma Wagenfuehr Timmermann on June 23, 1928, in the farming community of Barbarosa, Texas.
She graduated from Navarro High School in Geronimo, Texas as Valedictorian of the Class of 1944. She moved to San Antonio and had a wonderful career at Milk Producers, Inc. and Dairy Council, Inc., full of many challenges that she met head-on and conquered. Vivian loved gardening and could chop weeds like no other, as she learned from her daddy on the family farm.
Vivian’s faith in her Lord and Savior never wavered. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church and served her church in many capacities. Her service extended to the community as well. She was President of the Guada Coma Garden Club, a HOSTS reading tutor for NBISD for fourteen years, and an organizing member of Church Women United.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Joyce Weltner and Coralie Leibu. She is survived by her children the Rev. Robert Meredith (Irene), and Nancy June (Atlee “Buck”) Cover III. Omie will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Tammy Lynn Frederiksen, Richard Ernst (Melissa) Allen, Renee lone (Keith) Anderson, the Rev. Melissa Suzanne (Rev. Ryan) Jenson, great-grandchildren Brooke Susan and Blake Linda Ramos, Elizabeth June and Jonathan Frederiksen, Chasten Lane Anderson, Drake Edward and Ryken William Allen, and Addison Grace and Jacob Reese Jenson; cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
A private service will be held Tuesday, August 11 under the direction of Zoeller Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Jason Adams and Rev. Theresa Booth. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in San Antonio. A further celebration of Vivian’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, 572 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Commented