It is with great sadness the family of Paul E. Belzung announce his passing. Paul passed peacefully on December 12, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Paul was born on October 27, 1934. He is survived by his beloved wife, Teresa G. Belzung, his children, Gary and Suzanne Belzung, Brenda and Pete Holder, Wanda and Paul Sheetz, Dominic and Mary Van Ness, Di Anna and Roy Estrada, and Jaki Frost. He has many grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren. Please join us in celebrating Paul’s life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 7 pm - 9 pm for the viewing at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels. Funeral will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 10:30 am at First United Methodist Church New Braunfels, 572 W. San Antonio Street, New Braunfels. Gravesite service at 12:00 pm at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio. Reception to follow at First Assembly of God San Antonio, 13435 West Avenue, San Antonio. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in Paul E. Belzung’s memory can be made to Cancer Research or Hillsdale College, Washington, DC.
