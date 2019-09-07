Gloria M. Vallejo, passed away in her home on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born on January 4, 1926 in Clear Springs, Texas to Uvaldo and Maria Montalvo. She is preceded in death by her parents: Uvaldo and Maria, husband: Eliseo Cantu Vallejo, sons: Eliseo Jr. and Andrew, 6 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her sons: Domingo Vallejo and Rey Vallejo, daughter: San Juanita “Janie” Olivarez, brother: Walter Montalvo, sister: Susana Herrera; grandchildren: Michelle Vallejo, Anthony Vallejo, Roy Vallejo, Domingo Vallejo Jr., Stephanie Sibrian, Laura Griffith, Roxann Olivarez, Briann Olivarez. Visitation will begin on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 138 West Austin St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
