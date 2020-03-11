James V. Lancharic went to work with his Master Carpenter, Jesus, on February 20, 2020 at the age of 78, after fighting cancer for 13 years. He was born September 26, 1941 to Veto and Emily Lancharic in Detroit Michigan. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cherry Lancharic; his oldest daughter Lynda Lancharic and her son Jonathan; his middle daughter Sandra Ethridge, his son-in-law Derek and their children David, Sam, Kayleigh and Jonathan; his youngest daughter Natalie and her husband Chris Sokol, and his youngest brother Leonard Lancharic.
Jim joined the U.S. Navy at 17. While serving in Beeville, Texas, he met and married the love of his life, Cherry Hope Broadway on August 25, 1962. Jim and Cherry served their country for 22 years, moving their young family multiple times. In each new place, they embraced change and new loving friendships. Upon retiring from the Navy, Jim went to work as a computer engineer, but eventually “retired” and began his true life’s work building homes for people in need. Jim built over 40 homes working with Comal County Habitat for Humanity. He was honored for his service with a street in New Braunfels named after him, Lancharic Way.
He was one of a kind and truly the BEST husband and father there could ever be. In his last months and days of fighting Sarcoma he never lost his sense of humor, gratitude and grace. He lived in Christ’s example every day of his life, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and continue to love him. A Celebration of Life will be held at Gruene United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 21 at 2pm. The family requests donations to Comal County Habitat for Humanity in lieu of flowers.
