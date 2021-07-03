Betty Thurman Brewer Ford

After a life well lived, she battled valiantly with the thief of self, dementia. She began a path that led her from a small town in Arkansas, population 600, to honors as an educator, retiring from A& I University in Kingsville, Texas.
She earned a bachelor’s in education from the University of Arkansas, a master’s from Texas A & I University and obtained an Educational Specialist degree from the University of Arkansas.
A career educator, she began teaching elementary school. At the end of her career, she was inducted into the Javelina Hall of Fame at Texas A&I, Kingsville, Texas, among other honors. She was instrumental in establishing the women’s intercollegiate athletic program and served as the first women’s basketball coach, 1968-72 and the first women’s athletic director, 1972-76.
She was on the Athletic Council during her time at the University and Commissioner for the Texas Association of Intercollegiate Athletics; also serving as president for the Texas Association of College Teachers. She served on the Faculty Senate at A&I and as treasurer for the Phi Delta Kappa.
After retirement she volunteered for the Hayes County Justice Center and Canyon Lake Action Center. She was an active member of the community and the Cowboys for Jesus Church in Fischer, Texas.
She was predeceased by her parents, James Coleman and Claudia Rogers Thurman; her brothers; Vernon, Herman, Hilton, and Hugh; sisters, Elizabeth, Geraldine, Margaret and Erma Lee.
She leaves behind her husband, Dale Cleveland Ford; her son, Thomas Wilson Brewer and wife, Tanya of New Braunfels; her daughter, Beth Brewer Nicholas and husband Scott of Allen, Texas; Michael Ford and wife Ronna of Mont Belvue, Texas.
Pamela Kerr, her oldest daughter, predeceased Betty. Her husband, Gerald Kerr is of St. Louis.
Her youngest brother, Charles Hampton Thurman, of Cape Girardeau is her only surviving sibling.
Beloved grandchildren: Jason Ellison, Spenser Nicholas, Stefanie Easton, Jake Brewer, Trey Kerr, Grant Kerr, Mindy Ford and Matthew Ford (deceased). Great grandchildren, Easton Ellison, Harvey Rae Eaton, Gerald Kerr IV, Christopher Hernandez, and Cainan Eastman will miss the direction of Betty.
A celebration of this life will be held July 7 at Cowboys for Jesus Church, 8400 FM 32, Fischer, Texas. Visitation will be at 10:00 am and service at 11:00.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Alexis Point, Wimberly and Memory Care of New Braunfels. We greatly appreciate the extraordinary personnel of Hospice.
The service will be streaming on FB love for those that can’t attend.
Please go to Cowboys for Jesus website and click on the live fb area.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Cowboys for Jesus in Fischer or Alzheimers Association.
