Troy Bearden, loving husband, dad, brother, friend, went to be with the Lord July 16th 2020. He was at home with his wife by his side when his battle with prostate cancer became too much. Troy was 84 years old. Known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind compassionate spirit. He loved to crack jokes, always making people laugh and smile. His sense of humor rubbed off on anyone that was near him.
Born in Warner OK 1936 to Charles and Frances Bearden who raised their children with a strong moral compass of faith in God, honesty, hard work, integrity, and some old fashioned can-do attitude. This is the legacy that Troy has passed on to his children and grandchildren. And through this same template, Troy was a true renaissance man, in that he had an ability to master anything he set his mind to. Without a college degree, Troy was acting Chief Accountant for the State Hospital in San Antonio, Production Manager with Friedrichs in San Antonio, cabinet maker, restorer of older homes, builder, and manager of Point Venture Yacht & Country Club. Each of his careers in his 84 years were successful because of the very foundation he was raised from.
Troy leaves behind his wife and one true love, Helen. He said the moment he set eyes on her he knew she was the one. She was the loveliest woman he had ever seen, her poise, her grace, her smile, and her laugh. Everyone knew them as Helen of Troy. The two of them met while they worked at the State Hospital in San Antonio, after only three months of courtship, they were married on October 5, 1957. In 2019 they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. They are blessed with two children, a daughter, Regina Kay Bearden DeLine, a son, Troy Duane Bearden and daughter-in-law, Anessa Bearden.
Troy loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Any time they came to visit, his face would light up with a smile and the joking around would commence. It was his grandchildren that gave him the courage for the past five years. His grandchildren, Denver Bearden, Victoria Bearden, Katriona Girt, Kirby and husband John McBride, Jason DeLine, Mike DeLine and wife Jill. His great grandchildren Tatum McBride, Saige McBride, Emery McBride and Ruby DeLIne. They will all miss him.
We will miss Troy but are comforted knowing that he is with God.
He was my North, my South,
my East and West,
My working week, my Sunday rest,
My moon, my midnight, my talk,
my song,
I thought that he would be here forever,
I was wrong.
W.H. Auden
Troy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Frances Bearden, his father-in-law, Leonard Hobbs, mother-in-law, Estella Helen Hobbs and sister-in-law, Betty Jo Phillips. Troy is survived by his wife, Helen, daughter, Regina, son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Anessa, sister-in-law, Ruby McDonald, brothers and sister-in-laws, Kenneth & Juanez Bearden, Donald and Judy Bearden, David Wayne and Eva Bearden, James Thomas and Linda Bearden, and his sister Sandra Spiewak, brother-in-law Dave Phillips, his 96 year old aunt Marie Bearden Borden of Oklahoma, 101 year old aunt Evelyn Bearden of New Mexico, and all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Sree Daggubati with Texas Oncology, Jeanette Naschke with Dr. Grun, Dr. Patrick Williams and everyone from Hope Hospice, for the care they gave Troy. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in memory of Troy to Hope Hospice, 611 N Walnut, New Braunfels, TX 78130 or Texas Oncology Foundation, 12221 Merit Dr, Suite 500, Dallas, TX 75251.
Private graveside services will be held at Lakeland Hills Cemetery in Burnet, TX. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
