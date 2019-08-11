Kenneth Lawrence Karger peacefully entered Eternal Life on July 31, 2019, at the age of 90.
He was born July 22, 1929, in Comfort, Texas, to Chester and Laurine (Schrader) Karger. Ken spent his childhood in Boerne, then moved to San Antonio and graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1946. He attended St. Mary’s University and Texas A&I Kingsville before his employment with Central Power and Light Co, Corpus Christi, then by Sinclair Refining Co.
In 1959 he and his wife Adelaide and their four children moved to New Braunfels after purchasing a small ranch and the local Sinclair Oil Agency. In 1964 he became a real estate broker, followed by a career as a builder and developer of local subdivisions, homes and commercial buildings. Ken was involved in the New Braunfels Community throughout his life, including service on the CISD School Board and membership at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
In 1983 Ken met Sue Priest, and within days both realized their love for each other. They laughed, loved, teased and held hands every day. Having a mutual respect and adoration for each other, they became soul mates when they married on September 17th of that same year. Ken and Sue co-owned Roadrunner Travel Agency and traveled many years together all over the world. One of their favorite hobbies was fishing, with Ken describing Sue as his “adorable, fun loving wife and fishing partner”. He will be greatly missed by Sue and Boots.
After a lifetime of hunting and fishing from Alaska to Mexico, Ken’s pastime passions were vegetable gardening and woodworking. He also enjoyed several decades of a daily morning gathering with life-long friends at the coffee shop.
Ken’s joys in life centered around his family. He left us with this statement in writing: “The Blessing in my life was the love and happiness of my dear Sue, and my wonderful children.” He was deeply loved and touched many lives. We will all miss him greatly and carry the fondest of memories through our own lifetime.
Survivors are his wife Sue, brother Chester (Sue) Karger and sister Hazelene Ebensberger, children Kathryn (Dean) Fischer, Sherry (Bob) Flume, Kara (Charles) Goodding, and David (Susan) Karger, grandchildren Sarah (Albert) Flores, William (Katherine) Fischer , Matthew (Kate) Flume, Clint (Tara) Flume, Kristen (Kevin) Byrne, Cameron (Annie) Karger, Alexander Goodding, and Spencer Goodding (fiancé Lisa); step-grandchildren Brent (Lacy) Fischer and Deana Fischer; twelve great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren., nieces and nephews. He is also survived by step-sons Brian Priest and Mark Priest and step-granddaughter Corey Priest.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John’s Episcopal Church, New Braunfels, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. A private interment of ashes will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, 611 N. Walnut Ave, NB, TX 78130, or the charity of one’s choice.
